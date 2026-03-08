The Existentialist Republic

Robert M. Hamburger
10h

History suggests the most dangerous force to entrenched power has always been an informed public that refuses to stay quiet. And once people realize their collective voice is stronger than the machinery built to ignore them, watch out.

Betrayal
8h

Yes, a good billboard strategy can start to circumvent right wing propaganda. Keep it simple (such as a photo of Trump and Epstein with the word “Betrayal “). Line them up in high traffic areas so drivers see them repetitively. Focus on purple-red areas where a vote swing could put a strong Dem in the senate.

