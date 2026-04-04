The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Brian Jonasen's avatar
Brian Jonasen
2d

A military loyal to anything other than the support and defense of the Constitution of the United States is a military that will increasingly commit atrocities in the name of the leader, party, religion or what ever other warped influence or idea this administration comes up with. This is beyond dangerous and highly destabilizing. Our military is led by a commander in chief that does not understand service before self, let alone military service nor the profession of arms; and is directed by the most unqualified civilian to ever have served as SECDEF. THE US CONGRESS IS TO BLAME. They have capitulated and abandoned principal - American and foreign blood is on their hands. Those that are up for re-election need to be voted out this cycle and the next.

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Karen's avatar
Karen
2d

Thank you for another informative article! It’s an excellent companion to your other article about why the military will never turn on Trump.

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