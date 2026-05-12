The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NK's avatar
NK
3h

Wanted to warn.

This is about to happen.

Thank you for your posts.

Our world is about to change immediately.

Take care to prepare. NOW.💕

NK

Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
1h

The approval of the expanded data center in East Windsor Township, NJ despite overwhelming public opposition is deeply disappointing and raises serious questions about whether citizen input was ever truly considered. Residents attended three separate council meetings, many waiting hours for the opportunity to speak, only to watch the process repeatedly delayed while the developer and its representatives were given extensive time to present their case.

At the first meeting, citizens were denied the opportunity to speak after hours of presentations from the company seeking numerous variances. At the second meeting, residents again faced delays when time ran out and the planner left before citizens could question him. By the third meeting, the public once again overwhelmingly voiced concerns about increased utility costs, water consumption, infrastructure impacts, and the long-term effect on the community — yet the council approved the proposal anyway without providing meaningful reasoning for disregarding the concerns of its own residents.

Public hearings should not be treated as a procedural formality while decisions appear predetermined. Citizens deserve transparency, accountability, and elected officials willing to explain why they voted against the clearly expressed concerns of the community. The mayor’s abstention only further highlighted the lack of leadership shown during this process.

Whether one supports or opposes data centers, the issue here is bigger than a single project. It is about whether local government genuinely listens to the people it was elected to represent.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture