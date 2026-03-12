The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
6h

And somehow the Kushner-Trumps will profit from it.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Joy Reynolds's avatar
Joy Reynolds
5h

We need to be using regenerative farming instead of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

Reply
Share
2 replies
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture