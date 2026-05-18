The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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paradoxlogic's avatar
paradoxlogic
3h

Just forwarded this piece to Marc Elias' Democracy Docket (where I'm a paid subscriber) imploring them to read it and follow your work. Not sure whether it'll get through, but I tried!

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L.A. Fosner's avatar
L.A. Fosner
3h

I wrote to both my state House reps. I just hope they heed the call. I am also increasingly concerned about Trump's private militia--which I'm guessing he has set up to harass voters at the polls. I still think there is a grave danger of no election at all in November. Given how the war has disrupted our energy supplies and threatens to disrupt food deliveries and the availability of fertilizer for farms, we may end up with a revolution on our hands come November. Once everything starts to unravel, there is no telling what will happen next.

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