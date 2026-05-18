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Since May 2025, the Justice Department has been demanding that every state hand over its voter registration data, including driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. They are building a national voter database and suing the 30 states that have refused to hand it over, and we know of at least one case where a federal employee signed an agreement to hand over voter data to a partisan political group whose stated goal was overturning elections.

This article explains the purpose of the federal voter roll database the Justice Department is building. The database produces lists of voters which the federal government can claim are ineligible, and those claims become the basis for purges before the election and fraud allegations after it. This is the federalization of the playbook Republicans have used to keep Texas and Florida in their column for decades. The captured federal courts deliver the delays and rulings the GOP needs at every step, and any contested election ends up in front of the same Supreme Court that has handed them every previous decision.

The voter rolls have flown largely under the radar, and they are hiding something far more insidious. They are the supply line for an apparatus built to overturn elections, here’s how it works.

Since May 2025 the Justice Department has demanded the full voter registration lists of all 50 states and DC. Fifteen states have handed the data over, and the other 30 plus DC are getting sued for refusing. The federal government has never had a national voter database before. The Privacy Act, the Paperwork Reduction Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act all say they cannot do this, and they are doing it anyway. It’s illegal and not only has it not been stopped, but 20 states are actively participating as the courts are weaponized to force it onto more states.



When a state hands over its voter rolls, the Justice Department asks the state to sign an agreement. The agreement says that the federal government can flag voters for removal, and the state has 45 days to remove them.

The Justice Department is running voter data through a federal system called SAVE, which was built decades ago to check immigration status for federal benefits. Since then the Trump administration has repurposed it to check citizenship for voting, and the system has flagged American citizens as potential noncitizens. More than 47 million voters have already been run through it.

Republicans like that the system is bad at its job. A flag from SAVE does not prove anyone is ineligible. It just triggers a procedure. The state sends the flagged voter a letter saying they have to prove their citizenship within a short window. If the letter gets lost, if the voter misses it, if they do not have the documents on hand, the registration gets canceled. The flag does not have to be right to remove the voter. It just has to start the clock.

The administration can also claim a flag exists when one does not. There is no accountability mechanism requiring them to prove their flags are real, and based on this administration’s track record, we should not expect one.

This is voter disenfranchisement, the playbook that has kept Texas and Florida Republican for years. The federal database can be used to mass flag voters the administration does not want voting. Once flagged, the voter has 45 days to produce paperwork proving their eligibility, or they lose their registration. Most people will not respond in time, will not have the documents on hand, or will give up. You can decide for yourself whether the GOP, given their track record, will use the database to rig federal elections in their favor.

On March 5, 2025, a group called True the Vote published an open letter to DOGE asking them to help audit American voter rolls. True the Vote is the same group that filed and dropped fraud lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania in November 2020, the four states Trump lost narrowly. Three weeks later, DOGE answered.



On March 24, 2025, a DOGE employee at the Social Security Administration signed a Voter Data Agreement with a political group, in his official capacity as a federal employee. In a court filing this past January, the Justice Department put the agreement’s purpose on the record. The group’s stated goal, the filing reads, was to find evidence of voter fraud and to overturn election results in certain states. The Justice Department wrote that sentence. The Justice Department filed it in federal court. Nobody at Social Security approved the agreement, and the agency did not know it existed for eight months.



During those same weeks, DOGE staffers at Social Security were moving agency data onto Cloudflare, a commercial internet company whose servers are not approved for storing federal data. Social Security has admitted in court that it cannot tell what data got moved, how much of it got moved, or whether the data is still on those servers.



On March 30, 2025, six days after the Voter Data Agreement got signed, a Musk ally named Antonio Gracias spoke at a rally in Wisconsin. Gracias was working at Social Security through DOGE, and at the rally he claimed he had used Social Security data to expose voter fraud, but he showed no evidence and had no database to point to. Gracias was lying. The database did not exist yet, and he made the claim anyway because the lying is part of the apparatus. They just need an excuse to do what they want and their voters will eat it up, partisan courts will accept it as doctrine for fear of the mad kings stochastic ire, sycophants in the federal government will go on Joe Rogan to defend it, and the conservative media apparatus will loudly claim it as fact for years despite receipts never materializing.



ProPublica has documented that at least 11 people in the Trump administration with election-related jobs have ties to a group called the Election Integrity Network, run by Cleta Mitchell. Mitchell was on the January 2, 2021 phone call when Trump asked Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes in Georgia, and federal officials are now giving her group private briefings. The same people who tried to steal the election from outside the government in 2020 are now inside the government with real power.



In January 2026, the FBI raided the Fulton County, Georgia election office. The raid was based on a report submitted by Kurt Olsen, a lawyer who tried to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in court and was sanctioned by judges for baseless Arizona election claims. Olsen now runs election security at the Justice Department. The head of the FBI’s Atlanta office refused to authorize the raid and was forced into retirement, and the raid went forward under his replacement.



In 2025 the administration created three federal task forces dedicated to investigating election officials, voters, and the president’s perceived enemies. Meanwhile the Justice Department’s voting rights section was cut from about 30 lawyers to six, and it now sues states to force voter removals. The Public Integrity Section, which used to block politically motivated prosecutions, was cut from 36 lawyers to two. The federal agencies that used to protect elections are the ones now attacking them.



Put these pieces together and what appears is a sophisticated election theft infrastructure. The database produces the list of voters to remove, and the 45-day agreement makes the state remove them. The captured courts deliver the delays and rulings the GOP needs at every step, and the Supreme Court handles any contested outcome.

All of it runs at the same time, before, during, and after the election. The apparatus does not even need to deliver Republican majorities. Keeping a Democratic win substantially weakened through a myriad of methods is enough to give the appearance of democracy without the substance of it.

The voting rights groups who sued the Justice Department last month said the same thing in their complaint. The federal government is consolidating voter data, they wrote, as part of the Trump administration’s strategy to overturn unfavorable election results. Those cases take months, sometimes years, to work their way through courts. The Trump administration also defies roughly one in three court rulings against it, and the partisan Supreme Court that handed an election to George W. Bush in 2000 is ready to delay, deny, or shadow docket whatever it can in the GOP’s favor.

In 2020 the fraud claims came from outside the government. Trump’s lawyers, conspiracy websites, state officials acting outside their authority. The federal officials with the power to refuse all refused. Barr told Trump the election was not stolen. Rosen and Donoghue refused to send a fake letter to Georgia. Pence certified the results. Sixty federal judges, including ones Trump had appointed, threw out the lawsuits, and the Supreme Court refused to hear the case that tried to throw out four states’ electoral votes.

In 2026 the federal government is the source of the fraud claims. The claims will come with the Justice Department’s seal on them, generated by a federal database the Justice Department built unlawfully. The states that signed the agreement will remove the voters, the federal task forces will file the lawsuits, and the Supreme Court will rule on whether the whole thing is legal. The same Court could end up deciding the next election.

The apparatus does not need Trump. It outlives whoever built it, and the next Republican nominee inherits all of it. The database. The agreement framework. The Mitchell network. The task forces. Three more years of red states cooperating. The playbook ready to go.

By 2028 the Supreme Court will also have ruled on the president’s removal power, on what Election Day means, and on the Electoral Count Reform Act when Vance refuses to certify. The Court has spent two years ruling for the president on every major question and against the laws meant to stop him. Trump v. United States gave the president immunity for exactly the kind of pressure he put on the Justice Department in 2020. Louisiana v. Callais gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and the Supreme Court let Texas use a redistricted map that a lower court had already ruled was probably a racial gerrymander. Republicans have had their judges putting their thumbs on the scale since 2000, when the Court handed an election to Republicans and stopped votes from being counted.

The next ruling will be on the federal voter database, on whether the 45-day removal rule is enforceable, on whether the federal government can override state voter rolls, on whether the database can be used to certify outcomes. The same Supreme Court that ruled on the other cases will rule on these.

This is one of the strategies. The mid-decade gerrymander locking in a permanent House majority is another. Gutting the Justice Department divisions that protected elections is another. Firing the top of the military and replacing them with loyalists is another. Sending the National Guard into California over the governor’s objection is another. Vance saying in advance that he would refuse to certify is another. The pardons of the 1,500 January 6 attackers and the prosecutions of the witnesses who told the truth are another. All of it will be fought in a court that has spent two years showing how it rules. The administration has not picked one front. They have opened all of them at once, and they are counting on the opposition to fight whichever one is in the headlines and lose the rest.

Picture the federal election infrastructure the GOP has built as a soccer game. The other team has ten different ways to cheat. They never get called for fouls. The referees rule in their favor every time. The goalposts move when they shoot and stay still when you shoot. They get extra players on the field. They get first pick of every recruit. They make the rules between halves. At some point you have to ask whether playing harder is the answer. You could still win. But the cheating has gotten so absurd that staying on the field on their terms is a fool’s errand.

The federal government is compromised. The people who refused to help steal the 2020 election have been pushed out, and the people who tried to steal it are now inside the government. The system they could not build then is being built now. Federal elections will still happen, but whether the result matters depends on whether the people in charge of running them are loyal to the count or loyal to the president.

The way forward is not through the federal government. It runs through the states, the cities, and every level of office below them. Even in hyper-conservative areas, the school board, the city council, and the obscure offices that rarely get attention can be taken by someone ready to fight back for real.

The GOP built this apparatus to cheat and steal elections with help from the courts, and trying to vote your way out of it is exactly what they built it to prevent. The Existentialist Republic provides the framework and the organizing support. The work itself takes millions of people doing it, again and again. Oppositional federalism. Planting the flag in democracy where we still have it. Going on offense for democracy where we do not.

Daily call to action:

Email your state house representative and tell them you want them to pass a law that protects your state’s elections from federal interference. The law would order all tax dollars currently sent to the federal government by employers to be rerouted through the state and held until lawful electoral status is restored. It would trigger if federal agents interfere with your state’s polling places, if federal election law is broken, or if the federal government refuses to respect your state’s electoral results. This is leverage states already have. We need our state legislators to start using it.

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