The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
14h

The Honorable Governor Mikie Sherrill

State of New Jersey

Dear Governor Sherrill,

I am writing to urge you to immediately declare a state of emergency, if appropriate under your authority, and direct the New Jersey Attorney General to begin a full investigation into any aspects of the Jeffrey Epstein case that fall within New Jersey's jurisdiction.

The federal government's failure to provide transparency and accountability should not prevent New Jersey from enforcing its own laws. State law remains fully applicable wherever crimes may have occurred within this state or where New Jersey has jurisdiction. There is no reason for New Jersey to wait for federal action that may never come.

The survivors deserve answers—not excuses. They deserve to know that every possible lead is being pursued and that no individual is beyond the reach of the law because of wealth, influence, or political connections. Public confidence in our justice system depends on a willingness to investigate credible allegations wherever they lead.

I respectfully ask that you instruct the Attorney General to determine the full extent of New Jersey's jurisdiction, preserve any available evidence, pursue all appropriate investigative avenues, and coordinate with other states where necessary. If state laws have been violated, those responsible should be held accountable to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Justice delayed is justice denied. New Jersey has both the authority and the responsibility to act when state laws may have been violated. The people of this state, and most importantly the survivors, deserve a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this urgent matter. I hope you will act swiftly to ensure that justice is pursued without fear or favor.

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Muddybog's avatar
Muddybog
16hEdited

To encourage all people to act on this initiative, could you provide a “take action” booklet that includes an overview of this newly revised law, its purpose, the desired outcome of this initiative, how it can be implemented, provide sample letters to state governors, individual state legislators, AGs, mayors, candidates , and other important stakeholders. Also provide sample advertisements (announcements) (small, medium, large) and video for citizens or groups who will support and promote this campaign in local media, Social Media, newspapers, industry trade publications, radio, tv, newsletters, etc. Have stickers, decals, posters, buttons available to order.

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