The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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protzman's avatar
protzman
3h

To paraphrase the Matrix, “there is no precedent.”

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Anthony Chiarello's avatar
Anthony Chiarello
3h

Magnificent Analysis!

Truly Love it

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