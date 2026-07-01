The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Betsy Groth's avatar
Betsy Groth
12h

The Roberts 6 are 100% corrupt.

And the DC bar are completely illegitimate.

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John McAndrew's avatar
John McAndrew
11h

Those with the most potential for harm should be held to the highest standards, not exempt from standards altogether.

I think that should be written into the foundations of our legal system somehow.

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