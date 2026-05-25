The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
1h

Cows are incredibly stupid. I will always go with the Bison. They also seem cranky and so am I.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1h

Thank you, Christopher! This is an inspiring message, and I will write my governor today. I will share your message.

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