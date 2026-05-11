The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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A Declining Democracy's avatar
A Declining Democracy
2hEdited

I can't decide if Democrats are really this naive and think that following the rules will ultimately get the fascists out of office, or if they are actively standing down because they are being paid to do so. (See AIPAC donations.) This post dovetails nicely with @Noah Berlatsky's latest article regarding the Democrats. He correctly points out the Democrats don't have a messaging problem, they have a fascists-are-disenfranchising-voters problem. https://noahberlatsky.substack.com/p/if-your-voters-cant-vote-your-messaging?r=fi0jn&utm_medium=ios

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Glennz2013's avatar
Glennz2013
2h

If you want to beat the Cons you've got to play by their rules! It's very simple.

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