On Friday, May 8, 2026, the Supreme Court of Virginia voided the redistricting referendum that 1.6 million Virginians had approved three weeks earlier, and the Democratic governor expressed her disappointment while the Democratic attorney general announced an appeal to the US Supreme Court, and the map went back in the drawer.

1954 to 1964. The Supreme Court had ruled school segregation unconstitutional. Out of ten thousand school districts in seventeen segregated states, only 723 complied by the 1956-57 school year. Mississippi and Louisiana made attending a desegregated school a criminal act. The states stayed segregated for another decade.

Every entry above is a state government, a federal administration, or a sitting president deciding that what the Court said and what the government would do were two different things. In each case the republic kept going, the bills kept passing, the governors stayed in office, and the presidents finished their terms. As Harvard law professor Richard Fallon has put it, judicial authority in the United States exists within “politically constructed bounds”; that is the country, and that has always been the country. If the referee is going to rig the game then you don’t fix things by abiding the corrupt and openly partisan decisions.

The regime already plans to go full scale on voter intimidation and voter disenfranchisement, no level of appeasement or playing nice will change that.Want to do something about all this?

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Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder — physical copy / free download

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Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass

Being Dangerous: Go From Activist to Operative

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The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare

Six-Panel Soft Secession Brochure

Prosecution Memo: Jonathan Ross

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