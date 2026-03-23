The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
4h

A valuable, well-researched document which should prove useful in pulling us out of a crisis of epic proportions.

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Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
2h

Chris: thanks for posting this. I was not available when you went live to discuss it on Saturday afternoon and wound up listening to the replay yesterday. I was struggling to understand some of the differences between the Tiers. This document makes that quite clear.

There is still a proverbial elephant in the room that needs to be addressed at some point. As we’ve seen over the past year, courts tend to move slowly and a great deal of harm can occur while they are deliberating. We saw this happen with the first ICE deployment in Los Angeles. Furthermore, as Federal judges have noted, this regime has actually ignored court orders on numerous occasions. Court orders require enforcement, and essentially all the means of enforcement at the federal level rests within the Executive Branch—precisely the group that has been corrupted.

This raises the very pertinent question—what legitimate power does a state Governor have to immediately resist an illegal federal assault (e.g. the ICE actions in Minneapolis)? Is he (or she) supposed to send lightly armed State Police officers to resist ICA agents equipped with full military gear? There needs to be a way to freeze a developing situation long enough to give the courts time to do their work and prevent a fait accompli from overwhelming a future decision they might reach. At some point, there needs to be a legal means of immediate resistance for states attempting to utilize your framework.

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