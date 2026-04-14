The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
12h

Thanks for compiling this. It's a hell of a record! To me, Mamdani is a fascinating and hope-inspiring case study.

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blueviolin
11h

I’m a native New Yorker and still here in NYC. Having Mayor Mamdani at the helm helps me keep my hope alive during these awful times. I wish he could be president.

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