The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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MaryKay Keller's avatar
MaryKay Keller
4h

Use @5calls.org to quickly contact your states representatives and Senators.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
3h

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court and in the federal courts has repeatedly used the so-called “unitary executive” theory pushed by the Federalist Society to expand presidential power far beyond what the Constitution intended, while undermining democratic checks and balances.

Time and again, these courts have ruled in ways that weaken the power of Democrats, Congress, States, and the will of the people.

Even worse, the Supreme Court increasingly relies on the shadow docket — issuing major decisions affecting millions of Americans without full hearings, transparency, or meaningful explanation. That is not accountability. That is rule by ideology.

The Federalist Society does not represent democratic values. It represents an authoritarian vision of government where power is concentrated in the hands of a few and accountability is pushed aside. Americans must recognize the danger this poses to democracy, civil rights, and equal justice under the law.

These judicial decisions deserve intense public scrutiny, legislative review, and every lawful action necessary to restore balance, transparency, and constitutional accountability to our courts.

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