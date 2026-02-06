The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Feb 6

Thanks for this detailed article on what’s happening in our state. I think it’s important to note that it isn’t just Minneapolis where ICE is abducting, harassing, intimidating, threatening residents, although they bear the most of it. That is where Renee Good and Alex Pretti lost their lives when doing nothing illegal except for caring about their neighbors.

The ICE attacks and sieges are widespread throughout the Twin Cities metro area and the entire state. The various volunteer efforts throughout the state are both organized and loose. We are taking care of our own. You can find a protest everyday of the week in many communities. Many just pop up—no need to plan for weeks or months.

In general we are not seeing decreased activity, at least not in the suburbs. I can’t speak for Minneapolis proper. They threaten our schools, our restaurants, everything. The terror and trauma will last a lifetime.

We are exhausted. We are traumatized. We are determined and won’t stop, even though the feds call us insurrectionists, domestic terrorists, paid agitators, un-American. We are super Americans. We love our country and all who reside here. Every person deserves respect and dignity.

What this “administration” is doing is abhorrent. Unforgivable. Even in MN our elected Republican leaders do not have

The spine or courage to condemn what is happening. So there are protests outside their offices. Thousands call all elected representatives daily. Over and over again. We will not stop.

I guess I had a lot to say! But truly, thank you for telling the story of this horror.

Feb 6

Thanks for this. This is excellent. When over 100 high schools and colleges here in Georgia protested they did it in shifts so with each shift in each location the protests grew larger and more scattered.

