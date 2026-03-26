The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Allison Gustavson's avatar
Allison Gustavson
1h

I wish I hadn’t walked out of the LSAT so I could take a shift for you while you take a nap. Brilliant.

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
34m

Freeing us from the tyranny of the current Federal overreach lies in the power of each state. I am so pleased that California, Washington, and other states are beginning to realize their power and take action. This all fits into the realm of soft secession and curbing an out of control and unconstitutional Federal government.

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