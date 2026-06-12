The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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LFG's avatar
LFG
9h

Christopher-- you are 'of the light'. Don't know what life events have led you to this point but damn. You are a national treasure. Shine bright fellow human. Shine bright. (I bought two books, one for me, one for my state legislator haha!)

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Frank Talk, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Talk, Jr.
9h

This is a profoundly wise and generous offering; thanks for all you do Christopher Armitage!

Let's all restack this and share it as far & wide as we possibly can...

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