ICE agents charged in Minneapolis, a bipartisan election bribery referral in Wisconsin, universal child care in New Mexico, a ballot seizure felony in California, city-owned groceries in New York, Hawaii ending corporate election spending, 75 data center projects blocked in a single quarter, and citizen grand jury statutes verified in six states. The wins are accumulating.

The news supplies reasons for pessimism on a daily schedule. What follows is a list of reasons for optimism, each one something I have directly observed or can date and source.

There is a lot of work to be done and the future is never guaranteed. Still, what do you do when there’s fascism in your town? You show up for your community and go on the offensive for democracy, humanity, and justice.

Thanks for showing up, folks.

See you in the streets.

Chris

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THE CALL TO ACTION

Category: campaign finance reform.

Difficulty Rating: 7/10. It can be stressful reaching out to an organization and following this sort of CTA that can involve educating others and advocating for ideas. It’s ok if this isn’t the action for you. Maybe in the future, maybe never, but at least give it a look and who knows if you might know someone who is up for the task.

Who you are contacting and how: your county Democratic Party chapter, your local Indivisible chapter, or any organized group you belong to, by email to the chair or in person during the new business portion of the next meeting.

What you are asking for: three commitments, each by recorded vote. First, endorse the Montana Plan as an organization and call on your state legislature to bring it up for a vote. Second, announce the endorsement to the full membership. Third, make vocal support for passing it in your state a standing requirement for every candidate and officeholder the organization endorses, now and in the future.

A script you can read at the meeting or paste into an email:

“I am asking [organization name] to make three commitments by recorded vote.

First, endorse the Montana Plan as an organization and call on our state legislature to bring it up for a vote.

The Montana Plan ends corporate spending on candidates and ballot measures by no longer granting corporations the power to spend. Hawaii signed the same approach into law in May with near-unanimous bipartisan support, legislators in 14 other states introduced versions this year, and national polling shows 74 percent of Republicans and 84 percent of Democrats agree that this kind of spending produces corruption or the appearance of it, so the endorsement matches what our members already believe.

Second, announce the endorsement to our full membership.

Third, make vocal support for passing it in our state a standing requirement for every candidate and officeholder this organization endorses, now and in the future, with support voiced at the state level by those who serve there and voiced from federal or statewide office for our state adopting it. The plan is laid out at montanaplan.org. I move that we vote on this today or place it on the agenda for the next meeting.”

The Existentialist Republic Library

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More reading

Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder — physical copy / free download

Intro to Soft Secession — physical copy / free download

Oppositional Federalism and You — physical copy / free download

Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism — physical copy / free download

Grab Them By The E.A.R.R.: How to Get Politicians to Do What You Want — physical copy / free download

Activism Journal

More Free Downloads:

Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass

Being Dangerous: Go From Activist to Operative

All Four Completed Model Legislation Bills

The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare

Six-Panel Soft Secession Brochure

Prosecution Memo: Jonathan Ross

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