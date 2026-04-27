The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
4h

Exactly. This is why I am so disappointed in all the current (and there are many) announced Democrats for the congressional seat in my area: lack of the old fashioned gumption to be directly confrontational to the current Trumpian representative. I hear their platforms and their good ideas, but more than those I really want a fighter.

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joannegucci
3hEdited

This, in the process of the republicans, turning democracy into fascism, kleptocracy, you’re NOT going to fight like there is no threat…take off the gloves, step it up a notch or accept you’re just baby stepping into fascism. Move aside & let those who WILL fight for the ppl as you WERE ELECTED to do.

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