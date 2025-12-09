The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
Dec 9

I have been singing this song for years. Yes, I have that bottle of Champagne. But NO illusions about who is really running this kleptocracy or how the removal of DT will play out. I have written this 1000 times--They no longer require the consent of the governed. They have the full force of the federal government. And it is a "they", not a "him".

Reply
Share
A Pat's avatar
A Pat
Dec 9

Excellent piece. This country has really dug itself into a deep hole. It is going to take every individual and collective shovel to get out. Truly! We need more articles or conversations talking strategies about how to best use these shovels. If the reps can work together in lockstep for fascism. We sure as hell can do it for democracy. How do we align all of our groups to make it happen?

Reply
Share
8 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
199 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture