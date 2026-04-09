The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Robert M. Hamburger's avatar
Robert M. Hamburger
6h

People keep waiting for a moment, a leader, a signal that it’s time.

But when enough individuals act on their own timing and for their own reasons, suddenly the system has to respond whether it wants to or not.

What looks small up close starts to bend things at scale. That’s the part most people underestimate.

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LFG's avatar
LFG
6h

Thank you Christopher for explaining the 'why'.

This is why. Why go to a rally? This is why. Why email my representatives when I just get an auto response? This is why. Why call my reps just to leave a voicemail? This is why. Why bother to take action when “nothing happens?” This is why. We all want to be the individual straw that breaks the camel’s back. It is more likely we are not that particular straw but one of the straws that contribute to the load. This article explains why that seemingly insignificant straw increases change in the system. So, add your straw and know, confidently, it is not pointless. That straw, your straw, contributes and is important. It generates heat even if you don’t feel or see it. Read the article and understand that this is why.

"If we have our own why in life, we shall get along with almost any how.” -Friedrich Nietzsche

Add the damn straw.

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