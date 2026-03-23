The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Patricia Minney's avatar
Patricia Minney
1h

I’m working on the fiber but good to hear it’ll help me fight fascism! Thanks for the nudge.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
1h

Excellent advice. Confirms what I've read- and done- for many years. The mushroom part is new to me though, but I've been eating them for the taste anyway.

Keep up the good work, on all fronts. I recommend your site to everyone.

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