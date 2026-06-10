The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
9h

Republican Party -pulling a reverse Robin Hood- they take from the poor to give to the wealthy

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Dr. Kraig's avatar
Dr. Kraig
6h

Your thinking and considerations of what could be, is really something to read as an older American!

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