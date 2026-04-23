The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Cylvia Hayes's avatar
Cylvia Hayes
7h

Great work. Looking forward to the series. In my personal/family experience, setting up liberals (libtards) as the enemy, and as stupid, etc. has been working. My brother, especially, defaults to these attacks. Creating a rolling set of enemies is core to the authoritarian takeover attempt, and to a certain degree has been baked into our political system on both sides of the aisle. Looking forward to what you'll present.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
8h

We look at the current administration and ask ourselves: when will it come to an end? We hope our democratic principles will hold—but hope alone isn’t enough.

So far, Republicans in Congress have taken no meaningful action, and have no balls, and that holding onto power is the only thing that matters.

At the same time, Conservative Supreme Court decisions are reinforcing the direction of the administration.

If change is going to happen, it has to come from us—and that means action, not just frustration.

We need to:

Show up publicly by organizing and attending peaceful rallies, town halls, and community forums

Contact elected officials regularly—call, email, and write to representatives, senators, governors, and attorneys general to demand specific actions and position

Push state leaders to act by supporting lawsuits, investigations, and policies that check federal power

Support watchdog organizations and local advocacy groups that are actively working on these issues

Stay informed and inform others by sharing verified information and encouraging civic discussion

Vote in every election—local, state, and national—and help others register and get to the polls

Volunteer or donate to candidates and causes that align with your values

Even when it feels like the system isn’t responding, sustained pressure and participation are how change has always happened.

In the end, democracy only works if people actively engage in it. That means speaking up, standing up, and using every lawful tool available to hold leaders accountable—and, when the time comes, VOTE THEM OUT OF OFFICE

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