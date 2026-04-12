The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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G B's avatar
G B
13h

Excellent article we need court reform almost as much as we need to impeach Trump and his cabinet! Sophistry is a good name for what the Roberts court has become.

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Charles Welsh's avatar
Charles Welsh
13hEdited

Spot on. Sophistry, Originalism, Major questions doctrine, and unargued decisions from the Shadow Docket, are all tools used over the past 40 years by Republicans and the Supreme Court to allow them to reach predetermined outcomes without the inconvenience of following precedent and honoring the law. All of this comes at immense cost to the Republic and to the reputation of the Court, who must now be considered to be base political hacks, willing to adopt any theory, method, or argument that delivers their preferred outcome.

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