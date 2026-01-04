The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Declining Democracy's avatar
A Declining Democracy
Jan 4

That list. OMG. If this was any other democracy, Trump would already be in jail. Thank you for writing this; it’s super important.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
Cynthia Neil's avatar
Cynthia Neil
Jan 4

I've been very happy with the level of engagement I've seen from Maryland State Attorney General Brown, who is actively pushing back against illegal federal actions, filing lawsuits, and protecting the rights of Maryland citizens. I like the point about establishing a state bank -- I don't think Maryland has anything like that. I view the present moment as a fantastic opportunity for states to seize power and use it wisely, modeling appropriate governance.

Reply
Share
6 replies
159 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture