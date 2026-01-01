The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
Jan 1

Even though I know this stuff, it’s still absolutely terrifying to see it all together. Thank you for this work once again.

Reply
Share
Sharon B's avatar
Sharon B
Jan 1

I wonder if electronic billboards could be used to share facts when mainstream media won’t? Obviously they would have to be sponsored by major donors and convey short, powerful points…

Reply
Share
7 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture