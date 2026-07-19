The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy C Wiedel's avatar
Timothy C Wiedel
2h

Federalist Society has become antidemocratic. Judges who belong to this cult are antidemocratic and should resign or be impeached

Reply
Share
MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
1h

It really should be, and yet it is the organization that produced all of these sociopathic injustices

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture