The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Lance T. Weil's avatar
Lance T. Weil
6h

I'm an avowed atheist, but GOD bless you, man. I hope you have radar on Thomas too.

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J Circosta's avatar
J Circosta
6h

For a country with the supposed belief that no one is above the law we certainly have a lot of folks above the law. This SC is a perfect example: writing an ethical standard that’s unenforceable & basically saying: “Well, we’re above the law, doesn’t really matter. “ such arrogance is breathtaking.

I don’t know much of the history of the SCOTUS but this has to be the most corrupt court of all.

I admire so much what you do, Christopher. Your grasp of these complex situations is nothing short of amazing. Intelligence, fortitude, courage. Thank you! I’m upping my subscription.

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