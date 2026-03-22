I wanted to make sure you know about the many free Existentialist Republic resources.

We have an entire library available. Everything educational is free as a PDF download, with physical copies available for the full-length books and booklets.

If you’re wondering how to get other people involved, how to get politicians to listen, how to use the principles and tactics of the intelligence community to become an ethical pro-democracy operative online, or where to find an intro to soft secession or my full-length books “Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder” and “Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism,” it’s all here.

If you want to join our network of nearly 1,000 activists on the Discord, comment on this post and we will give you an invite link to join in.

We also launched The Existentialist Republic Political Action Committee. If you want to put money directly into our current “Shake The Base” campaign, where we send educational mailers into the deepest Republican voting counties in the country, TERPAC.org is where that goes.

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