The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Robert Conlin's avatar
Robert Conlin
14h

Hi Christopher, I'd love a Discord invite. I've been wondering whether local chapters have been formed and are implementing the tools you've provided. Looks like it would be a good place to find out. Thank you and keep up the phenomenal and vital work!

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1 reply by Christopher Armitage
Michele Lerable's avatar
Michele Lerable
13h

Thank you for your generosity, Chris. I will do my part too.

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