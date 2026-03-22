Quick Reintroduction
with resources included.
I wanted to make sure you know about the many free Existentialist Republic resources.
We have an entire library available. Everything educational is free as a PDF download, with physical copies available for the full-length books and booklets.
If you’re wondering how to get other people involved, how to get politicians to listen, how to use the principles and tactics of the intelligence community to become an ethical pro-democracy operative online, or where to find an intro to soft secession or my full-length books “Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder” and “Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism,” it’s all here.
If you want to join our network of nearly 1,000 activists on the Discord, comment on this post and we will give you an invite link to join in.
Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass Booklet - free downloand
Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism — physical copy / free download
Grab Them By The E.A.R.R.: How to Get Politicians to Do What You Want — physical copy / free download
Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder — physical copy / free download
Intro to Soft Secession — physical copy / free download
Oppositional Federalism and You — physical copy / free download
More Free downloads:
Being Dangerous: Go From Activist to Operative
Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass
All Four Completed Model Legislation Bills
The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare
Six-Panel Soft Secession Brochure
Prosecution Memo: Jonathan Ross
We also launched The Existentialist Republic Political Action Committee. If you want to put money directly into our current “Shake The Base” campaign, where we send educational mailers into the deepest Republican voting counties in the country, TERPAC.org is where that goes.
Hi Christopher, I'd love a Discord invite. I've been wondering whether local chapters have been formed and are implementing the tools you've provided. Looks like it would be a good place to find out. Thank you and keep up the phenomenal and vital work!
Thank you for your generosity, Chris. I will do my part too.