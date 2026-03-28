Photograph: (Reuters, Wion Web Team)

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A domino just fell on American global military power, and this one has been holding up the whole structure.

Qatar, which hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, has pulled back from its arrangement with the federal government in a way that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. Personnel have been advised to leave Al Udeid, with Iran having warned every neighboring country hosting American troops that it would strike those bases if the federal government attacked. The US evacuated Al Udeid twice in two months. Qatar has stated more than once that it does not want the federal government launching attacks against Iran from its territory. A country that spent thirty years anchoring its security to American military presence is now putting distance between itself and that presence, because the presence stopped meaning safety and started meaning target.

This is not a tactical adjustment. This is the visible fracture point of an eighty-year arrangement, and Qatar is not the only country doing the math right now.

Al Udeid is the forward operating headquarters for US Central Command, which oversees American forces across the entire Middle East. It houses around 10,000 troops and functions as the hub through which the federal government projects military power across the region. It is not a listening post or a refueling stop. It is the nerve center. And it has now been evacuated, partially struck by Iranian ballistic missiles, evacuated again, and surrounded by a network of installations taking damage at a rate that would have been unthinkable five years ago. Satellite imagery, verified video, and official statements identified at least 17 damaged US military and diplomatic sites across the region, including at least 11 American bases, as Iran's retaliatory strikes forced Central Command to disperse thousands of personnel away from primary installations.

Qatar's Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, said publicly: "Total annihilation of Iran is not an option. We will live next to each other and we will be neighbors and we have to find a way to live next to each other." He added something even more damning: "One of the key outcomes of this war is that it revealed the breakdown of the concept of the regional security system in the Gulf region. This system was based on certain principles, and it became clear during the current war that many of these principles have been disregarded." Qatar's own government is announcing the end of the security architecture. On the record.

An Iranian attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan gas facility wiped out about 17 percent of the country's LNG export capacity, causing an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue over the three to five years repairs will take. Qatar is the world's largest LNG exporter. The federal government parked its war machine on Qatar's soil and Qatar is paying for it.

Qatar's Prime Minister said directly: "This war must be stopped immediately, because everyone knows who is the biggest beneficiary and the cause of the conflict."

To understand what is actually ending here, you have to go back to where it began.

In 1945, the United States emerged from the most destructive war in human history as the one major power that came out stronger than it went in. Its cities were intact. Its industrial base was running at full capacity while Europe and Asia rebuilt from rubble. And it had spent four years helping save the world from fascism at enormous cost, which earned it something no empire has ever simply taken: genuine trust. Nations did not hand the federal government 750 military bases across more than 80 countries because they were conquered. The United States operates approximately 750 bases in over 80 countries, at least three times as many overseas bases as all other countries combined. They offered those arrangements because they believed American power would protect them. That belief, freely given, is what made American global military hegemony possible. It was never just aircraft carriers and nuclear weapons. It was the trust underneath them.

The federal government spent that trust down across eighty years, war by war, choice by choice. And then it launched strikes on Iran from Qatari soil, without Qatar's meaningful consent, and left Qatar to absorb the retaliation.

It is the United States' Gulf partners that have borne the brunt of retaliatory strikes because of the presence of multiple military facilities on their soil. American deployments in Jordan and a lingering presence in Iraq have drawn Iranian strikes as well. Iran did not destroy the premise that hosting American troops means security. The federal government destroyed it, by using those bases to start a war and then watching its host nations take the missiles. Analysts have concluded that American bases have proven to be a source of insecurity for Gulf countries, that US military presence made it too easy for the federal government to go to war while dragging the rest of the region into the conflict, and that the Iranian response has turned large-scale American military presence from a perceived strength into a dangerous liability for Middle Eastern states.

The costs are now spreading far beyond the Middle East, which is where this stops being a regional story and becomes a global one. The Pentagon has begun moving parts of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery from South Korea to the Middle East to repel incoming Iranian strikes. The missile defense system protecting the Korean peninsula, one of the most volatile borders on earth, has been pulled out and shipped west because American bases in the Gulf are taking fire and there is not enough equipment to cover both commitments at once. South Korea's president publicly opposed the removal and acknowledged he lacked the standing to stop it. That is the definition of overextension: every theater demanding what you promised, and the promises finally exceeding what you can deliver.

Every government currently hosting American troops is watching this and running the same calculation Qatar just ran. Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense treaty with Pakistan in September 2025, suggesting the United States is no longer viewed as the sole potential source of security. A core Gulf partner is quietly acquiring a backup. Instances of host nations altering the terms of, or outright revoking, US basing rights have occurred several times in recent history. It has happened before in isolated cases. What is different now is that the credibility failure is happening simultaneously, visibly, across every theater, on every screen in every capital city that currently has American troops on its soil.

America's basing strategy has been on auto-pilot since the end of the Cold War. Nobody designed this arrangement so much as accumulated it, adding bases after 9/11, expanding after the Iraq War, layering obligation on top of obligation across decades until the whole structure required more than any country can deliver when every commitment starts demanding attention at once. That moment has arrived. You can rebuild a damaged base. You cannot rebuild the moment when nations handed you the keys because they believed you would protect them, and you used those keys to start a foolish and evil war they didn't vote for and couldn't stop.

This is the end of an era. The era that began in 1945, when American power was trusted by enough of the world to make this scale of global military presence possible, is closing in 2026 in Qatar, with ballistic missile craters and a host nation showing us the door.

The world and Americans have watched the U.S. style for-profit war crime industry and will not mourn its death. That reaction is understandable and not wrong. But what replaces American military hegemony is not yet written, and anyone who tells you they know what international geopolitical stability looks like on the other side of this moment is telling you more than they can actually know.

1945-2026. RIP US Geopolitical Military Dominance.

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Citations

Al Jazeera. (2026, January 14). *US withdraws some personnel from Middle East bases amid Trump Iran threats.* https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/1/14/some-personnel-advised-to-leave-us-military-base-in-qatar-report

Al Jazeera. (2026, March 24). *QatarEnergy declares force majeure on some LNG contracts due to Iran war.* https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/24/qatarenergy-declares-force-majeure-on-some-lng-contracts

Ata, H. (2026, February 22). *US withdraws hundreds of troops from Qatar and Bahrain as Iran tensions rise.* Gulf News. https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/us-withdraws-hundreds-of-troops-from-qatar-and-bahrain-as-iran-tensions-rise-1.500451377

CBS News. (2026, January 14). *U.S. reduces some personnel at airbase in Qatar amid U.S. threats to target Iran.* https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-reduces-personnel-al-udeid-airbase-qatar-threats-iran/

Congressional Research Service. (2024). *U.S. overseas basing: Background and issues for Congress.* Congress.gov. https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R48123

Defence Security Asia. (2026, March). *13 U.S. bases in Middle East nearly uninhabitable after Iran missile strikes.* https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/us-bases-uninhabitable-iran-missile-strikes-centcom-force-posture-2026-war/

Ecanow, N. (2026, January 16). *It’s time to rethink Al Udeid Air Base.* Foundation for Defense of Democracies. https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2026/01/16/its-time-to-rethink-al-udeid-air-base/

Euronews. (2026, March 20). *Qatar PM after Gulf energy attacks: ‘This war must be stopped immediately.’* https://www.euronews.com/2026/03/20/qatar-pm-after-gulf-energy-attacks-this-war-must-be-stopped-immediately

Habtom, N. K. T. (2026, March). *Iran war shows perils of America’s Mideast bases.* Responsible Statecraft. https://responsiblestatecraft.org/us-gulf-bases/

Iran International. (2026, March 24). *Qatar says Iran war must end through diplomacy, no mediation role.* https://www.iranintl.com/en/202603248432

National Priorities Project. (2025, February 27). *Shut them down! Closing military bases is long overdue.* https://www.nationalpriorities.org/blog/2025/02/27/shut-them-down-closing-military-bases-long-overdue/

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (2026, March 24). *Advisor to Prime Minister: Qatar not engaged in US-Iran mediation, backs diplomatic efforts to end war.* https://mofa.gov.qa/en/qatar/latest-articles/latest-news/details/2026/03/24/advisor-to-prime-minister--qatar-not-engaged-in-us-iran-mediation--backs-diplomatic-efforts-to-end-war