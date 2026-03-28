The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Mazza's avatar
Patrick Mazza
32m

The only chance the U.S. has to be a decent nation is to lose our empire and renounce our tradition of imperialism. Otherwise, I’d rather see us break into smaller, more humble countries such as Cascadia. Unfortunately, it will take us getting our asses kicked to break from empire. We seem well on track. It will be painful but necessary to break the pride and hubris of the DC foreign policy blob which spans both parties.

Reply
Share
W. A. Lawrence's avatar
W. A. Lawrence
1h

Compelling analysis. You identify the point where host nations see American presence as risk rather than protection, challenging the logic of forward basing.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture