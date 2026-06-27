The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Dan Brown's avatar
Dan Brown
1h

A very wise and comprehensive analysis of why people take action and how to change opinions. Bravo.

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Dallin Overstreet's avatar
Dallin Overstreet
1h

You should look into Mormonism and what Ex-Mormons talk about experiencing when leaving. All of this sounds eerily familiar.

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