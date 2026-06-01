(Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Note from the author: Below you’ll find a factual accounting of what has been done to attack free and fair elections and stack the deck against the will of the American electorate. After that you’ll find a call to action so you can do something to influence the situation towards justice. After that you’ll find resources for ER books, booklets, and other tools so you can go on the offense for democracy and human rights.

The GOP does not need to overturn the results, though they’ll try that too, with an army of January 6ers ready to give that another go, pardoned, several given government jobs, and some now in line for government payouts, every signal telling them there is reward and not punishment for doing it again.

What they have built is more sophisticated than that alone: an apparatus operating in multiple domains, before, during, and after the election. Lawsuits and friendly rulings rewrite the rules in advance, agencies and statehouses thin the rolls and the ballots while people vote, and litigation and certification fights wait for after the count.

If all else fails, they’re taking every step possible to use force if necessary. Taken together, it dampens even a landslide to an ineffectual federal margin, one too thin to stop the GOP’s unitary executive, a president who treats every federal agency, prosecutor, and investigator as his to command, with every GOP-led state readily abandoning democracy to their king. This is the measure of how much weight a vote has already lost before it is cast.

The opposition is not standing still.

Senate Democrats stood up their earliest and largest election-protection effort. Built with Eric Holder and Marc Elias to map and blunt the threats.

The DNC is putting trained observers in the precincts that get targeted. More than 120,000 volunteers and 465,000 hours across 63,000 sites from 2021 to 2024.

Voting-rights groups are suing to stop the database and the orders. Protect Democracy, the ACLU, and others are in court, and six suits for voter files are already dismissed.

States are rebuilding the Voting Rights Act in their own law. Sixteen states plus D.C. have one in law or in progress, enforced in state courts the federal bench cannot reach.

Some moves they have threatened but not yet made.

Putting troops and ICE agents at polling places. Officials are planning for it; a Supreme Court order limits troops to consenting states for now. What stops them from sending the troops anyway? Will the Roberts Court suddenly reverse course in their corrupt and partisan goals? Unlikely.

Refusing to certify results. Reporting lays out how a Republican-controlled chamber could withhold certification to shape who is seated.

Others they have already tried and lost, which is the proof that single pieces can be stopped.

Trump’s order to demand citizenship papers and throw out late ballots was struck down. Courts blocked the core of his March 2025 order, which tried to force proof-of-citizenship onto the federal registration form and bar the counting of ballots that arrive after Election Day.

The SAVE Act stalled in the Senate. It passed the House; 21.3 million eligible Americans lack easy access to the papers.

Maine voters killed a suppression package. A 2025 ballot measure to cut absentee days, ban prepaid postage, limit drop boxes, and require photo ID was defeated 63.9 to 36.1.

Texas could not force every voter to re-prove citizenship. The bill stalled after passing the state Senate.

The rulings, the purges, the lawsuits, and the firing of the voting-rights lawyers do something quiet and difficult to undo: they dampen a landslide election to an ineffectual federal margin, one too thin to stop the GOP’s unitary executive.

Some of it can be stopped, and a few of these measures already have been. But the field is tilted so far that governing with them at the federal level is comparable to climbing a cliff face with a backpack full of rocks. The states are the exception. Republicans have rigged the ones they control, Texas and Georgia and Florida among them, but their reach stops at the state line.

The Democratic Party has its failures, but largely protects and defends democracy and voting rights. Those states need to cement their positions now, protect their people, and restore democracy from a position of strength.

Here is today’s effective activist action, and it is the same whether or not the Democratic Party governs your state. Contact your state representatives and your state attorney general, and ask them to commit now to a red-line trigger action: a response defined in advance that takes effect automatically the moment the GOP crosses a serious enough line of conduct

Set the red lines as serious, unmistakable violations that are easy to prove: canceling or nullifying an election, refusing to seat the people voters chose, sending troops to shut down the polls, another assault on the Capitol like the one on January 6, 2021. If one of them is crossed, the state acts on a plan already written into law. One version: it directs every employer within its borders to divert the federal taxes they withhold from workers’ paychecks into a state-held account, where the money stays until constitutional order is restored.

That is leverage that does not depend on the federal courts, and it is oppositional federalism and soft secession in practice. A state that commits to it publicly, before the violation, turns a vague warning into a credible notice.

This works from anywhere. In a state the Democratic Party governs, push your reps and your attorney general to pass it. In a state it does not, push anyway, build the consensus, and make your representatives go on the record, because the more states that adopt the red line, the harder it is for the GOP to isolate and overturn any single one. This is their chance to show the voters that they are ready to defend democracy in a substantive and serious way.

Building this consensus is already underway. Every week I am meeting with groups across the country, including in deep-red counties, with state party chairs and sitting state legislators. We will not see it arrive all at once, because consensus is not built that way. It builds quietly, and you only really see how far it has moved looking back over months and years. So keep building it, keep educating the people around you, and keep acting where you are.

Just so you know, The Existentialist Republic needs 10 subscribers every article, that’s what it takes for this publication to continue delivering for millions of activists. Don’t let this be the reason you miss a meal or are late on rent! But if you can be an activist subscriber, you’re the reason this is able to continue for everyone.

One extra note. The Existentialist Republic has released multiple full length books, around a dozen booklets, model legislation, and more. If you want to expand your influence, they are all available in free downloadable versions and paid physical copies. Thanks for being here and getting after it. - Chris