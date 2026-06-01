The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Beth Sandman's avatar
Beth Sandman
9h

The Supreme Court has obviously decided it is their responsibility to manipulate our elections to guarantee Republican control for decades.

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rabbit rabbit's avatar
rabbit rabbit
9h

Yesterday, when you said, “Stay tuned,” (on this issue) you meant it! Without even considering that they may have cheated on elections and/or plan on doing so again.

In my own State of Oregon, our Democratic Governor is very unpopular and faces a formidable challenge from a supposed “RINO” who won’t give a solid answer when asked if she would defend our Voting Rolls.

I’m getting ready to get my talking points in order, print up leaflets, grab a buddy, and go door-to-door to talk to everyone in my town. Talk AND listen. Will keep you posted.

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