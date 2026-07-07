The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Lisa Russell-Mina's avatar
Lisa Russell-Mina
3h

"I do not consent to any search." Why do so few of us know we can say that to law enforcement? Shouldn't that be taught in K-12, along with our Miranda rights?

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Robert M. Hamburger's avatar
Robert M. Hamburger
2h

A telling American snapshot: The US trains its cosmetologists longer than its police officers, pays them considerably less, and somehow expects better outcomes from the people with guns.

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