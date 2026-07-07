What follows are ten facts about policing in the United States, each of them current law or current federal data, and together they divide into two categories: what officers may legally do to us, and what the courts have so far declined to make officers do for us. To be clear, a list of grievances without a remedy is not helpful so this article ends with a remedy: four reforms state legislatures have already proven they can pass.

One more, at no charge, because it pairs with number five. Consent searches require our consent, and officers have no obligation to tell us we can refuse, per Schneckloth v. Bustamonte (1973), which means the sentence “I do not consent to any search” is invaluable, violates no rules, and preserves our rights.

The pattern across all ten is consistent: courts wrote broad permissions for state power and narrow paths to accountability. Nearly every remedy that exists so far came out of a state legislature: Illinois wrote the first juvenile deception ban in 2021 and nine states followed, Colorado removed qualified immunity as a defense under state law in 2020 with New Mexico following in 2021, and New Mexico had already abolished civil forfeiture entirely back in 2015. Laws like those get written when enough of us learn the facts and apply them.

The state wrote these rules down. The least we can do is read them.

Reading is step one, and step two takes about ten minutes. Every one of us has state legislators, findable by address in under a minute, and each of them can be asked for a clear yes or no, on the record, to four questions: will you support a ban on police deception in interrogations of juveniles and people with developmental disabilities, will you support a criminal conviction requirement before forfeiture, will you support removing qualified immunity as a defense under state law, and will you support a statutory duty for officers to intervene and report when a fellow officer uses excessive force. Ask by email, by phone, or at a town hall, and treat silence as an answer too. Following up after a non response or a form letter can be very impactful. Ten states have banned law enforcement intentionally misleading minors, and Illinois went a step further and added protections for individuals intellectual disabilities, at least four states require a conviction before forfeiture, two have removed the immunity defense, and at least a dozen require intervention, which means every legislature in the country still has at least one of the four left to pass, and it might as well start with ours.

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At the bottom of this article you will find resources that are all available as physical items for purchase, as well as free downloadable PDFs for everything.

My latest book, titled “The American Reformation,” covers the constitutional strategies for redress, and is based off my working paper titled “The Taxonomy of State Response to Federal Authoritarian Capture.”

Another book that may be of use is “Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Restoring American Democracy.”

There are also the short booklets such as “Soft Secession” and “Grab Them By EARR: How to get politicians to do what you want.”

You can also find our four pieces of model legislation, which are the Fiscal Sovereignty and Election Protection Act, the Bribe Is a Bribe Act, the Child Sex Trafficking Investigation and Accountability Act, and the Corporate Welfare Accountability Act. If you want to see the 125-page academic working paper behind these laws, you can read Oppositional Federalism on SSRN.

All that and more can be found at the bottom of this article.

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The Existentialist Republic Library

By clicking this sentence you can buy a physical copy of my newest book “The American Reformation: How States Can Use The Constitution to Break Authoritarian Capture”

You can get a free PDF of the book in the BMAC shop for $0.00 by clicking on this sentence.

More reading

Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder — physical copy / free download

Intro to Soft Secession — physical copy / free download

Oppositional Federalism and You — physical copy / free download

Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to Dismantling American Fascism — physical copy / free download

Grab Them By The E.A.R.R.: How to Get Politicians to Do What You Want — physical copy / free download

Activism Journal

More Free Downloads:

Soft Secession: 100 Policies That Pass

Being Dangerous: Go From Activist to Operative

All Four Completed Model Legislation Bills

The Opposition Guide to Tax Warfare

Six-Panel Soft Secession Brochure

Prosecution Memo: Jonathan Ross

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