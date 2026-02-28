The Existentialist Republic

Dan Brown
7h

Opposition to the current fascist regime is our only hope.

Mike Gelt
7h

We are watching, in real time, the deliberate construction of an American version of the authoritarian model perfected in Hungary — where elections technically exist, but power is structurally rigged; where media technically operates, but is consolidated into the hands of loyal oligarchs; where courts technically function, but are bent to serve one man and one faction.

Donald Trump’s political project is no longer simply partisan.

It mirrors the Orbán and others playbook: weaken independent institutions, vilify opposition voices, concentrate economic power among a loyal wealthy class dependent on government favor, and gradually suffocate a free press by pushing independent outlets to the margins while friendly billionaires consolidate media ownership.

When wealth and political power merge in this way, democracy becomes performative.

Elections become branding exercises.

Media becomes propaganda by acquisition.

The opposition is not outlawed outright — it is financially starved, legally harassed, algorithmically buried, and structurally drowned out.

This is how democracies erode: not always by tanks in the streets, but by billionaires in boardrooms; not by abolishing elections, but by manipulating them; not by banning the press, but by buying it.

The American experiment depends on pluralism — independent courts, independent media, independent civil society, and elections insulated from partisan control.

When political leaders seek to undermine those guardrails while cultivating a wealthy class whose fortunes rise and fall on political loyalty, that is not conservatism.

It is oligarchy.

We must say clearly: government exists to serve the public, not to enrich the loyal; media exists to inform the people, not to shield power; and elections belong to voters, not to those who would control the machinery behind them.

History shows that authoritarian systems rarely announce themselves honestly.

They cloak themselves in the language of patriotism, “law and order,” and “restoring greatness.” But the substance is concentration of power and the silencing of dissent.

Democracy survives only when citizens refuse to normalize its slow dismantling.

Silence is not neutrality.

Silence is surrender. WE MUST NEVER BE SILENT

1 reply
22 more comments...

