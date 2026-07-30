The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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KATHERINE H. TERHUNE's avatar
KATHERINE H. TERHUNE
41m

Mr. Armitage, thank you for the clarity, precision, factual legal basis, and ethical foundation to all you describe regarding Mr. Blanche’s transgressions. I am always in awe of what you post. So on track. And the action items. Such a service!

Moving forward with this and I hope your wide readership creates exposure to the point this piece contributes to long overdue accountability. Thank you!

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dfieldman's avatar
dfieldman
1h

Blanche Confirmation aka Condemnation

On hold by two stalwarts - Tillis and Cornyn

T & C = Terms and conditions.

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