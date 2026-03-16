The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Meredith Ogilvie-Thompson's avatar
Meredith Ogilvie-Thompson
7h

I wonder if town by town and city by city we the people could essentially build a national health system and simultaneously tell the big insurance companies and our tone deaf legislators to f—k off

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5 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
DanLectric's avatar
DanLectric
7hEdited

This is just one example albeit a damn good one of how state and local government can start advocating on behalf of their citizens.

The for-profit health insurance industry in this country is a disgrace. They have been robbing us blind for decades and deserve to fail and fall sooner than later.

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