The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Cat: Poli-Psych's avatar
Cat: Poli-Psych
2hEdited

I’m so glad you wrote this. I just love your work.

There are cadaver dogs here in Houston that I know can be used and they might even do it for free. My dog has been part of a program here that trains them. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a similar program in New Mexico. Here in Houston they literally relish an opportunity for dogs to work – they receive donated tissue from the hospitals to train. I’m just saying it doesn’t necessarily take money.

It really just is going to take the governor ….and you’re right- NOW is the time for it to happen

Grisham is what I reconsider a hands-on governor. I’m surprised she hasn’t done anything yet. I wonder if we should start some sort of letter writing campaign and put the pressure on because it’s already been too damn long and these new owners are clearly trying to cover up in the “good old boy“ fashion

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Ben Angel's avatar
Ben Angel
2h

With you and Alisa going at this at your own angles, the odds increase that something will finally happen. This one feels pretty big.

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