The Existentialist Republic

rick mangnall
Jan 12

Suggestion:

Organize a movement to deny rentals in motels and hotels in cities under siege by ICE. Hotels that don't honor the lock-out are picketed. Motels can close for repairs on open rooms. Make ICE homeless!!!!!

Beth
Jan 12

It's triggering because many of them know what they're doing is morally wrong.

What you said below is really important. Like it or not, politicians have a lot of control over what happens. Just like ICE agents being triggered by being forced to face the moral reality of their actions and the actions of their co-workers, politicians can be similarly triggered to step up despite their fear.

"Protesting at ICE facilities is good and necessary work, but 1,000 people per day contacting the Attorney General and the Governor with specific demands will get traction. It really will."

