The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Elaes's avatar
Elaes
4h

Laws and edicts meant to punish the worst among us are almost always used to exploit the weakest among us. What's sad isn't seeing Trump become like Mao, it's people cheering him on for it while watching their neighbours starve, get kidnapped by law enforcement (or worse) and be destroyed all in the name of "making America great again". There is no excuse.

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Marsha Campbell's avatar
Marsha Campbell
4h

Brilliant association! We can never say “how did we get here?”

I’ll bet we could even make parallel comparisons w/ strategic Maoists and strategic folks in Rump’s Regime.

No, the more I think of it the move it didn’t stand up-I mean Cho En-lai and Little Marco? Nah, no way Marco is just not that intelligent.

Now Vought and Cho En-Lai…maybe! Just that Vought is more introverted

and doesn’t have a charming bone in his body whereas Cho En-lai was actually a very sharp and diplomatic Maoist :-)

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