Live with Cylvia Hayes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript864Live with Cylvia HayesA recording from Christopher Armitage and Cylvia Hayes's live videoChristopher Armitage and Cylvia HayesApr 03, 2026864ShareTranscriptGet more from Christopher Armitage in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Existentialist RepublicSubscribeAuthorsChristopher ArmitageCylvia HayesRecent PostsLive with Christopher ArmitageMar 21 • Christopher ArmitageToppling Tyrants and TREBEKFeb 25 • Christopher ArmitageLet's Chat! Feb 15 • Christopher ArmitageSANDI AULT and CHRIS ARMITAGE LIVE!Jan 30 • Christopher Armitage and Sandi AultMinneapolis Return Trip Day 1Jan 28 • Christopher ArmitageWe Get The Country We EarnJan 23 • Christopher ArmitageLive with Thom Hartmann & Christopher ArmitageJan 4 • Christopher Armitage and Thom Hartmann