Live with Christopher Armitage

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2293432Live with Christopher ArmitageA recording from Christopher Armitage's live videoChristopher ArmitageMar 21, 20262293432ShareTranscriptGet more from Christopher Armitage in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Existentialist RepublicSubscribeAuthorsChristopher ArmitageRecent PostsToppling Tyrants and TREBEKFeb 25 • Christopher ArmitageLet's Chat! Feb 15 • Christopher ArmitageSANDI AULT and CHRIS ARMITAGE LIVE!Jan 30 • Christopher Armitage and Sandi AultMinneapolis Return Trip Day 1Jan 28 • Christopher ArmitageWe Get The Country We EarnJan 23 • Christopher ArmitageLive with Thom Hartmann & Christopher ArmitageJan 4 • Christopher Armitage and Thom HartmannLive with Christopher ArmitageDec 15, 2025 • Christopher Armitage