The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T_Allen's avatar
T_Allen
14h

Well done. The logic is there. Now for the will of the States.

Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
14h

The Supreme Court has long been viewed as the final arbiter of the law and the constitution, but that does not mean it possesses absolute power.

In our system of government, ultimate authority rests with the people. Citizens have the power of the VOTE and PROTEST and should use it with conviction to make our voices heard.

States also have important authority within their own jurisdictions and should exercise that authority to protect the rights and interests of their residents.

Congress, too, has significant power and can pass laws to address issues and, when appropriate, respond to Supreme Court rulings through the legislative process.

When any branch of government—including the presidency or the courts—appears out of step with the will of the people, it is essential that our democratic institutions function as intended.

Citizens, States, Congress, and the judiciary all have roles to play in ensuring accountability, protecting constitutional rights, and preserving the balance of power that is fundamental to our democracy.

In today’s environment it is more important than ever that we VOTE, PROTEST, and demand the states and congress respond to our demands.

We cannot have a president his lackey’s and a Trump Supreme Court do what ever they want and get away with it.

This Trump Supreme Court has wound down our rights in so may areas along his due nothing Republican Congress that it is hard ti believe we are the same country

Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture