The Existentialist Republic

John H Stevens
Jan 25

I have a suggestion for our American neighbour's who appear to be clueless as to HOW to affect immediate change in their fascist regime.

Republicans in Congress are afraid of Trump and tow his line. Right?

Democrats are ineffectual in stopping your fascist regime. Right?

Well instead of marching up and down main street or yelling at empty buildings, start marching up and down in front of your Republican Reps and Senators HOMES!

MAKE THE SPINELESS REPUBLICANS MORE AFRAID OF YOU THAN TRUMP! Make their neighbour's wish they lived somewhere else. Make their wives or husband's wish they weren't a Republican!

TCinDC
Jan 25

This is exactly what blue states must do, starting NOW.

