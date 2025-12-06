The Existentialist Republic

Elizabeth Dana Yoffe
Dec 6

Why should Blue America be crushed, drained, oppressed and constantly exhausted by the inhumane beliefs of Red America? It’s like an arranged marriage with an abuser. If Blue could succeed without a Civil War we should do it. The problem is all of the Blue folks in Red America who want to get out but can’t afford to. Do we abandon them to their fate or set up a relocation fund for them?

Donna
Dec 6

I can only share my opinion as an observer north of the border. I’m not sure how much longer the United States can go on like this. From afar, it looks like complete turmoil and division. In my opinion, it’s better to plan for soft secession than letting things unravel as they will (meaning falling to authoritarian rule and a reduced quality of life). I’m not sure how long “Red America” would last in this scenario.

