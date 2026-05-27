The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
6h

You are a True Patriot, Chris, blessings to you, and Thank you, I'm stunned, and will reStack ASAP 💯👍😲👈❗

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Barbara Craig's avatar
Barbara Craig
6h

The kind of judge thar might find a way to make a president immune?

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