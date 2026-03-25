The Existentialist Republic

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Rain Robinson's avatar
Rain Robinson
11h

What is motivating Moriarty to stall? Is she awaiting a call from Bondi to promise her a judgeship? There seems to he a deliberate effort by Moriarty to ignore the case against Ross. Regardless, Ellison and Walz should take the case out of her hands and make sure a prosecutor does their job. Thank you for the information for us to put pressure on Walz and Ellison.

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Laura Warner's avatar
Laura Warner
12h

Thank you, Christopher… It’s sure about time!!!

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