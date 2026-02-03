The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
Feb 3

"This system is broken so deeply that it cannot be repaired through traditional means."

I absolutely agree and have been saying it since before Trump 1.0. It is corrupt on both sides of the aisle...more so on the Republican side since Ronald Reagan. The Constitution only works when everyone buys into it, and today we see what happens when one side doesn't. The end of the "rule of law" as we knew it.

I refer readers to your "Soft Secession" article and booklets regularly now. More and more Americans are coming around to the idea that individual states and groups of states hold real power over the federal government if they choose to use it. Career politicians will resist a change that affects their power and status, so we need younger, more activist people elected and supported.

Keep up the drumbeat with your timely articles and solutions.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Armitage
protzman's avatar
protzman
Feb 3

Is it worth also focusing on hyper local action? A city council, county commission, municipality, anywhere that has the ability to pass laws like the ones you're suggesting at a local level. Worth considering?

Reply
Share
10 replies by Christopher Armitage and others
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture