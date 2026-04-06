The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Robyn Chauvin's avatar
Robyn Chauvin
9h

There are several words used in current political dialogue that like socialism are mere projection screens:

Conservative, Liberal, progressive, Christian, radical, and libertarian come to mind.

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Leisa Peterson's avatar
Leisa Peterson
5h

Thank you for this. You've inspired me to write about something I've been trying to explore but couldn't find the right way to explore it. The same exact thing you are talking about here with socialism has happened with feminism. It has been highly effective at keeping women from not just talking about their shared interests but rallying together for meaningful change when it comes to women's rights in the US.

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