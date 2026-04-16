The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

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Laura Warner's avatar
Laura Warner
1h

YES!!’

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
1hEdited

I was premature with my excitement. I assumed this was about charges against the murderers of Good and/or Pretti. Nevertheless, I just called Moriarity‘s office, thanked her for filing these charges, and further encouraged prosecution of the Good and Pretti killers.

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