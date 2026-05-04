The Existentialist Republic

The Existentialist Republic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
3h

If there was ever a justified RICO prosecution, the Trump crime family and accomplices would fit the criteria without a doubt. Life in prison is too short a sentence.

Reply
Share
B. Calbeau's avatar
B. Calbeau
3h

Thanks for your continual research, writing, and lessons!

Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Armitage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture